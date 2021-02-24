Consider This: Lubbock’s Transition to ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With record cold temperatures last week Texans saw devastating breakdowns in ERCOT, the electric grid that serves most of Texas. Some Texans went upwards of 100 hours without power as low temps, ice storms and poor planning combined to create a deadly disaster.
Today, Lubbock buys power from the Southwest Power Pool, a Minnesota based grid that was prepared for extreme cold weather and continued to provide us with power without prolonged blackouts.
Last week, we were al thankful that Lubbock was not on the ERCOT grid!
But June 1 we are scheduled to switch most of our electricity to ERCOT. I have received countless calls and emails from viewers who are, like me, concerned we’re leaving a grid that works for a grid that is broken.
When the decision was made to join ERCOT in 2017 we had only two choices: borrow a *billion* dollars to build and manage our own electrical generation, or to build 150 miles of transmission lines and join ERCOT.
The decision was made and the lines are built.
Consider this, like you, I have grave concerns, so I spoke with Mayor Dan Pope and took the issues to him.
The mayor says he’s hopeful that all of the attention from the governor, lieutenant governor and lawmakers will ensure ERCOT’s epic failure will be investigated and corrected so last week’s *catastrophe* does not happen again.
But the mayor affirmed that he and other council members are looking at all options, including putting a pause on the June 1 transfer to ERCOT.
And you can be certain that KCBD will continue to keep you informed about ERCOT at both the state and local level, and will keep our elected officials transparent and accountable.
