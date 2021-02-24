Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Crash reported between Lubbock and Slaton, work to restore water continues in Post, Woods recovering from leg injuries

By Michael Cantu | February 24, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 5:58 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Details are being gathered on a serious crash in-between Slaton and Lubbock, reported around 12:35 a.m.

Work continues to restore water to residents in Post.

  • The city began pumping water in from White River, but found another crack in the water line.
  • Lorenzo is also under a boil water notice this morning.
  • Read more here: Boil water notice issued for Lorenzo

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver a televised address tonight.

  • He will discuss recovery efforts from last week’s winter storm and power outages.
  • The address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
  • Details on ways to watch will be provided later in the day.

Golf star Tiger Woods is in the hospital after a rollover in Los Angeles.

Former U.S. Capitol security officials testified they were not warned of an attack before last month’s report.

