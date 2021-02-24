Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Details are being gathered on a serious crash in-between Slaton and Lubbock, reported around 12:35 a.m.
- This was between a semi-truck and another vehicle.
- This also knocked out a power pole, which left Slaton residents without power for a short while.
Work continues to restore water to residents in Post.
- The city began pumping water in from White River, but found another crack in the water line.
- Lorenzo is also under a boil water notice this morning.
Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver a televised address tonight.
- He will discuss recovery efforts from last week’s winter storm and power outages.
- The address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
- Details on ways to watch will be provided later in the day.
Golf star Tiger Woods is in the hospital after a rollover in Los Angeles.
- He underwent surgery to repair multiple fractures in his lower right leg.
- Police say there is no evidence Woods was impaired.
Former U.S. Capitol security officials testified they were not warned of an attack before last month’s report.
- The former chief of capitol police said they learned about an FBI report of extremists the day before the attack.
- Another hearing is set for next week.
