Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 23

By Pete Christy | February 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 10:59 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night:

Girls Playoffs

Timber Creek 54 Frenship 48

New Home 61 Sundown 42

Sudan 71 Ozona 37

Whiteface 40 Borden County 36

Hermleigh 56 Aspermont 48

Lake Country 27 Lubbock Christian 64

Boys

Littlefield 29 Childress 34

Dimmitt 62 Bushland 61 OT

New Deal 58 Wheeler 65

Ralls 56 Panhandle 84

Plains 76 Wink 85

Farwell 49 Clarendon 58

New Home 54 Christoval 60

Sundown 29 Eldorado 47

SpringLake-Earth 71 Groom 43

Borden County 45 Jayton 46

O’Donnell 60 Klondike 68

Whitharral 48 Spur 55

Paducah 55 Sands 35

Colleyville Covenant 46 Trinity Christian 61

Lake Country 46 Lubbock Christian 63

