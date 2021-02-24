Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night:
Girls Playoffs
Timber Creek 54 Frenship 48
New Home 61 Sundown 42
Sudan 71 Ozona 37
Whiteface 40 Borden County 36
Hermleigh 56 Aspermont 48
Lake Country 27 Lubbock Christian 64
Boys
Littlefield 29 Childress 34
Dimmitt 62 Bushland 61 OT
New Deal 58 Wheeler 65
Ralls 56 Panhandle 84
Plains 76 Wink 85
Farwell 49 Clarendon 58
New Home 54 Christoval 60
Sundown 29 Eldorado 47
SpringLake-Earth 71 Groom 43
Borden County 45 Jayton 46
O’Donnell 60 Klondike 68
Whitharral 48 Spur 55
Paducah 55 Sands 35
Colleyville Covenant 46 Trinity Christian 61
Lake Country 46 Lubbock Christian 63
