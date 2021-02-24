How to avoid scams after Gov. Abbott waives some plumbing licensing rules

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Research, comparing estimates and patience can make finding a plumber time consuming - especially when you just want your home repaired quickly. The easiest way to find out if a company is licensed is check out their standing with the Better Business Bureau.
Since the state is suffering from a plumber shortage, the Governor is allowing: out of state plumbers to work in Texas, plumbers with an expired license to do work and plumber’s apprentices to work without direct supervision.
Mallory Maxwell with the Better Business Bureau said you can find out when a company’s license expired on their website.
“If it is a company that still happens to be expired, you can still look them up with us. It will still show that they were licensed. I personally would rather go with someone who has an expired license,” Maxwell said.
The BBB also have an estimate calculator so you’re not overcharged. Remember it is illegal to price gouge after a natural disaster.
“Put out the repair you need and it will shoot out your information to accredited plumbers or whatever contractor you need, and they will get that information back to you,” Maxwell said.
Experts warn to always be weary of cash deals. If someone is pressuring you to pay with cash or rushing to enter your home, make sure you do your homework
Check for BBB complaints in Texas here.
Check for licensed electricians and more here on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website.
Check for licensed plumbers and things to consider before hiring a plumber here on the Texas Board of Plumbing Examiners.
