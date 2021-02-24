Much cooler today, colder tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was like a visit from Spring. Somewhat windy with a seasonably very warm afternoon yesterday. Now a reminder that it’s still winter. Highs from Tuesday to Thursday will drop as much as 35 to 40 degrees. Plus, there’s a chance of precipitation.
This morning sunny with a chilly breeze.
This afternoon sunny, the wind will be diminishing, but it will be much cooler. Highs will range from the low 50s to low 60s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lows will range from the low 20s to low 30s.
Tomorrow a slight chance of precipitation returns. However, any showers will be very spotty and very light. For Lubbock, it may be just drizzle. It is going to be very chilly with highs from the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Friday it’s back to partly cloudy, somewhat windy, with a seasonably warm afternoon.
