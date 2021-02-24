Multiple agencies respond to serious crash near Slaton

Emergency responders were called to a crash after midnight on Feb. 24 in-between Lubbock and Slaton. (Source: Geoff Sisemore, KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | February 24, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 5:15 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple agencies responded to a serious crash reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday off of Highway 84, near Farm-to-Market Road 835.

Details are still being gathered on this situation.

Based off what was seen from a photographer there, this involved one vehicle and semi-truck that caught fire.

Highway traffic is being diverted toward Buffalo Springs Lake.

The crash also knocked out a power line, which left Slaton residents without power for a short while in the early-morning hours. However, an Xcel Energy outage map shows it has been restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided by law enforcement.

