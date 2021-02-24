Multiple agencies respond to serious crash near Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple agencies responded to a serious crash reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday off of Highway 84, near Farm-to-Market Road 835.
Details are still being gathered on this situation.
Based off what was seen from a photographer there, this involved one vehicle and semi-truck that caught fire.
Highway traffic is being diverted toward Buffalo Springs Lake.
The crash also knocked out a power line, which left Slaton residents without power for a short while in the early-morning hours. However, an Xcel Energy outage map shows it has been restored.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided by law enforcement.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.