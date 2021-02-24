Pay It Forward: Giving back to a Lubbock ISD teacher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, Westex Federal Credit Union stopped by Lubbock ISD’s Wolffarth Elementary School to surprise one of its teachers. Melissa Catano nominated her daughter, Vanessa for this Week’s Pay It Forward.
“She is so devoted to her students and she sincerely cares about each one of her students and goes above and beyond to fill that need,” said Melissa. “Vanessa believes in her students and she has high expectations for each and every student to succeed in her classroom and outside of her classroom. She does everything power to help her students.”
Vanessa has been a teacher at Lubbock ISD’s Wolffarth elementary school for eight years.
“I’ve taught kindergarten, first and second. And so I’ve had the privilege of moving up with some of my students and just seeing them grow and build those relationships. So it’s been a great experience,” said Vanessa.
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex gave Vanessa a monetary donation. Vanessa said she plans to help provide items for her students and classroom.
“Looking at books and maybe some flexible seating for the students. So that’s something we’re gonna look into,” said Vanessa.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
