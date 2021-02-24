Two transported with injuries after SUV vs. bus crash in Bailey County, no students seriously hurt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported following a crash involving an SUV and a bus in Bailey County.
DPS says six students were on board the Muleshoe ISD school bus at the time of the crash, four were transported with possible minor injuries.
According to the DPS report, a woman was driving east on Highway 84 in a GMC Acadia SUV with one passenger. The bus was westbound on 84, near County Road 103.
DPS states the driver of the SUV entered the center median, struck a “Do Not Enter” sign, crossed a culvert and the intersection with CR 103, into the westbound lanes of Highway 84.
The SUV entered a side skid and struck the side of the bus.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Muleshoe Area Hospital with incapacitating injuries, while the passenger was taken to UMC in Lubbock with serious injuries.
DPS says the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries.
