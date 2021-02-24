WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference for Feb. 24, at 11:30 a.m.
Panelists for the news conference include Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 28 new cases of Coronavirus, 43 recoveries and 1 additional death on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,023: 422 active, 46,896 listed as recovered and 705 total deaths.
As of Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 12 open hospital beds and 22 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on the KCBD app and the KCBD Facebook page.
