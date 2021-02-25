City announces plan to reopen facilities after decreased COVID-19 case numbers, promising vaccination rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is averaging fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases a day and more than 30 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated from the virus.
In less than a week, the City will start gradually reopening facilities.
Starting March 1, the museum’s Garden and Arts Center and city libraries will allow room rentals with safety plans.
Councilman Steve Massengale says libraries will slowly start programming, like story time.
Parks and Rec’s community centers will reopen at 75 percent, but with no day camps or dances.
“As we warm up there’s things that are important that we need to get out and be doing. And we can do those things safely, while maintaining social distancing and wearing our face coverings,” Massengale said.
The City is approving outdoor events again.
There’s a checklist online for events with 10 to 50 people.
For an event with more than 50 people, you can send in an application online.
Public health authority Dr. Ron Cook says one reason for the change is the significant decrease in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s vitally important that we get back to a normal economic base and economic effort for all the individuals in our community for viability of their businesses,” Dr. Cook added.
The next city council meeting will be a hybrid, with in-person and virtual participation.
In May, programming at the amphitheater will kick back up.
At that point, organizations will also have access to the Civic Center’s banquet hall and theater.
But Public Health Director Katherine Wells says the facility is still prioritized for vaccine distribution.
“We are not out of the woods yet. But, if we can keep our viral load in our community this low and continue to vaccinate at the rate we’re vaccinating, we are going to get through this as a community,” Wells said.
Tuesday’s clinic was cancelled due to shipment delays because of last week’s storm.
Wells says if you had an appointment set up for that day, there’s no need to reschedule.
You can go to the Civic Center Thursday or Saturday for your vaccination.
If you can’t make it this week, you can call the Health Department to re-book.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.