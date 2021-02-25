Daron Mann, Jr. named Coronado head football coach

Coach Mann currently serves as a special education teacher, recruitment coordinator, and coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Cedar Hill ISD. He was the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and director of public relations for the Division 2, Class 6A state finalist in 2020. He joined the Longhorns coaching staff in 2017 and helped lead them to the District 11-6A football titles in 2018 and 2019. He also coached track and field and baseball for the Longhorns.