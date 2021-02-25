Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.
- That was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.
- The person involved was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
- Updates will be provided later today.
Gov. Greg Abbott said preventing another winter disaster is a priority for this legislative session.
- The governor said energy companies are being investigated for price gouging.
- He added, no one will have power turned off because of unpaid bills.
- Watch his full address here: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott statewide address on recent power outages
The Texas legislature will begin hearings today on the rolling outages during last week’s storms.
- Lawmakers will discuss the circumstances that led to the outages and whether the power grid is prepared for more extreme weather.
The Lubbock City Council approved $700,000 to buy 45 tornado sirens.
- The sirens are expected to be installed by June.
- Those will be used to warn people who are outside or have not signed up for LBK text alerts.
- KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Camelia Juarez has a full report: After decades of debate, Lubbock will install tornado sirens within city limits
Lubbock plans to begin re-opening city facilities next week.
- Starting March 1, museums and libraries will allow room rentals. Library programs will also slowly resume.
- Community centers will re-open at 75 percent but with no day camps or dances.
- KCBD’s Brittany Michaelson has more details: City announces plan to reopen facilities after decreased COVID-19 case numbers, promising vaccination rate
Police captured the suspect in a robbery Wednesday morning at the Bank of America at 82nd and Slide Road.
- An employee recognized the man, who police found at a hotel.
- Police have now charged 59-year-old David Chambliss with robbery and drug possession.
- Read more here: Lubbock Police investigating bank robbery near 82nd and Slide, one man arrested
