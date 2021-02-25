Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle, city approves tornado siren purchases, ERCOT executives to testify in front of legislature

By Michael Cantu | February 25, 2021 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:03 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

  • That was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.
  • The person involved was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
  • Updates will be provided later today.

What will the weather be like today?

Gov. Greg Abbott said preventing another winter disaster is a priority for this legislative session.

The Texas legislature will begin hearings today on the rolling outages during last week’s storms.

  • Lawmakers will discuss the circumstances that led to the outages and whether the power grid is prepared for more extreme weather.

The Lubbock City Council approved $700,000 to buy 45 tornado sirens.

Lubbock plans to begin re-opening city facilities next week.

Police captured the suspect in a robbery Wednesday morning at the Bank of America at 82nd and Slide Road.

