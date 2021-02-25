Gray, chilly, and possibly damp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quite a change to a generally gray, chilly, and damp afternoon. Or if not actually damp, a damp feel. It will be followed by quite a warmup before the arrival of a cold front this weekend.
Very chilly today and becoming cloudy. Drizzle or a few sprinkles are possible late this morning and this afternoon, with a slight chance of sprinkles or a few very light rain showers over the eastern viewing area.
Morning wind chills are mostly in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will range from about 40 to 45 degrees. The east-northeast wind will range from around 10 to 20 mph.
Drizzle or a few sprinkles are possible tonight, which will be cloudy and cold. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s, ranging from the low 20s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 30s in the far southeast.
We’ll see a quick turnaround in our weather tomorrow. Friday will be partly cloudy with a breezy and warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 60s.
The South Plains and West Texas will be even warmer Saturday. Highs will run from the mid-60s to low 70s. It will be a partly cloudy and quite breezy day. Outdoor activity involving open flames, or which may generate sparks, is discouraged.
The next cold front arrives Sunday, the last day of February. It should be at least somewhat windy, and it will be cooler. Highs will mostly be in the 50s.
Colder air will follow Sunday night and Monday.
Compared to yesterday and the day before, data today is a little more supportive of precipitation Monday. Temperatures at times will be low enough that there may be some wintry showers.
Keep an eye on our forecast for possible updates. In addition to on-air, you’ll find it 24-7 here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free in your app/play store.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.