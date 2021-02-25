KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Aries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Aries, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Aries is a two-year-old male Pitbull.
Staff say he is house and kennel trained, is good with female dogs, super playful, hyper and active. Aries is afraid of thunder and the vacuum cleaner. He is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Aries’ adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 25, have been waived.
If you’re thinking about adding another family member and don’t want to worry about house training, Aries is perfect for you.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
