Lubbock blacksmith forging ahead with full-time shop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lockdowns, working from home and business restrictions have given many people a chance to pick up a new hobby, including a Lubbock blacksmith looking to share his craft.
Daniel Dean runs Livingston Forge in Lubbock. He wants to revive the dying art of blacksmithing.
Dean started the hobby in 2013 and within the last few years he has turned it into a lifestyle.
“I really wanted to make a go at it and actually try and have a functioning, working, profiting blacksmith shop,” Dean said.
Dean was interested in the tools of the craft, so now he helps people make tools for themselves.
He works in a small shop, cornered inside Raider’s Axe Gallery & Entertainment at 1408 Ave. F, also where he hosts clinics.
“It’s finally outside of my garage and I have enough space,” Dean said. “Let’s start teaching.”
So from 9 a.m. to noon every other Saturday, he helps small groups pick up a new hobby.
It was a tough move for him and his family, going from IT specialist to full-time blacksmith.
“It came with a really hefty pay cut,” Dean said. “But, I’ve never been happier.”
