Lubbock Firefighters Association, 5-5-5 organization bring awareness with 48-hour marathon

”The threat never goes away. Especially with the winter weather that we just had. It’s always on the very forefront of our minds that this is probably the most dangerous thing we can do. So we just want to make the public aware that when you see us, move over and slow down, watch out for your first responders, and just do your best to take care of us so we can go back to our families too,” said Jake McCain with the Lubbock Firefighter’s Association.