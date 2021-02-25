Lubbock Firefighters Association, 5-5-5 organization bring awareness with 48-hour marathon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Next month, the Lubbock Firefighters Association and the 5-5-5 organization are teaming up to bring awareness to first responder safety.
The 5-5-5 organization was created by Lieutenant Eric Hill’s family after a fatal crash last year that killed Lt. Hill and police officer Nicholas Reyna, and left firefighter Matt Dawson with critical injuries. It means, Consider 5 options to plan for safety, consider 5 actions to keep safe and contact 5 lived ones a day.
March 5th through the 7th, firefighters will be running what they call a 4x4x48 - meaning they will run four miles every four hours for 48 hours, and you can follow along.
The firefighters running the two-day-long marathon will go live on the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page every time they take off for another four miles. They will also discuss how important the 5-5-5 initiative is.
”The threat never goes away. Especially with the winter weather that we just had. It’s always on the very forefront of our minds that this is probably the most dangerous thing we can do. So we just want to make the public aware that when you see us, move over and slow down, watch out for your first responders, and just do your best to take care of us so we can go back to our families too,” said Jake McCain with the Lubbock Firefighter’s Association.
A GoFundMe will also be posted on the Lubbock Firefighters Association Facebook page to collect donations for the 5-5-5 organization. The goal is to raise $2,000.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.