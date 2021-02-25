Post residents help their community on fifth day without water

Deana Smith, City Manager of Post, said in a statement: " As I was trying to thank everyone individually, I realized that would be impossible! Y’all will never know how thankful and appreciative we are with your support and donations. Everyone’s hard work has provided the city with water. From volunteers to the ones that brought tankers of water, we thank you! I’m proud of how our community has come together in these difficult times. At this time, we are still trying to fill our tanks and change the lines. Please be patient and be understanding until this problem is resolved. We will keep you updated on the progress. Thank you!”