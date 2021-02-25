Rep. Arrington talks lessons from winter storm, criticism for ERCOT and praise for Lubbock response to COVID-19

“I’m very pleased with West Texas. I think they are the gold standard for how to respond to disasters, without hiding in the basement or hunkering down, and being afraid of their shadow. They’ve been smart they’ve been thoughtful they weren’t Cavalier, they weren’t too cowboy about it, but they exercise their independence as good West Texans to do what was right by the kids, by the small businesses, by the community, and especially being sensitive to our vulnerable populations, our elderly and those who have underlying conditions, all the way around, West Texas has made me proud.”