1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after a person was seriously injured Wednesday night after they were hit by a car on a Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.
Police reported the incident around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the freeway access road in between Avenue U and Avenue W, going east.
The person injured was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The name of that person has not been released to the public.
No other information has been released.
