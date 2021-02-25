Shallowater Farmers hosting year round events to promote visitors to small town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A farm in Shallowater is expanding its opportunities for community events to promote business.
“We’re growing leaps and bounds. I think we budgeted for 10 new homes last year in our budget, and we surpassed that within the first three months. I think we’re up to 40 now,” said Shallowater Mayor Royking Potter.
Cole and Kyla Hamilton are fourth-generation farmers. They are working on bringing more events and visitors to the small town.
“We have always had a vision to bring people out to the farm. Whether that’s the products we grow or just kind of get a feel for the farm life. And then with the growth of Shallowater, that community expansion, we thought we really need to build on that and so we just kind of have this idea for these agritourism events to sprinkle in there.”
Hamilton farms is adding a variety of year-round events.
“We’ll do sunflower days in June, late June, early July, where people can come out and walk through the sunflower fields and pick sunflowers. And then we also raise beef on our farm that we’ll have for sale there,” said Kyla, “Always Hamilton farms has had produce available for purchase and so we’ll have some fresh produce.”
The Hamilton’s will also be planting and selling Christmas trees during the holidays.
Potter said along with the growing number of residents, there is also ample opportunity for business growth in Shallowater.
“We just got O’Riley’s up, open and rolling. (we’ve) got the beer store, the grocery store, Mr. DNA. We’ve got a lot of salons that do a lot of businesses that are they’re really good, but we need to grow that aspect,” said Potter.
