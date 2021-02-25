TTU Chancellor praises local vaccination efforts at Regents meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell praised local efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19 at a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.
He told the Regents there’s a Texas Tech campus in three of the nation’s metro areas with the highest vaccination rates - Amarillo, Lubbock and El Paso.
He said those campus health services are partnering with city governments to provide immunizations and these vaccinations, along with continuing adherence to health guidelines, have led to a dramatic change since the holidays.
Mitchell says COVID precautions have also had a huge impact on flu cases this year: “There’s been almost a complete evaporation of influenza this season because of the same thing that everybody’s trying to do for COVID.”
Regents praised Texas Tech’s work with vaccinations, saying it prevents the same kind of frustrations they’ve seen in other parts of the country. Regents said they’ve seen other parts of the country where residents are frustrated they can’t get their doses, despite meeting the requirements.
Chancellor Mitchell said the Health Sciences Center is prepared to give out every dose it has.
“We’ve had people flying to our part of the state to get vaccinations from other parts of the state, from out of state, I’ve even heard of people coming from out of the country to come in because they can get vaccinated - not in Dallas, not in Houston, but out here.”
