Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near 3rd Street and Avenue T.
- One person was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
- No other information is available right now.
This morning, Lubbock police are also investigating a fatal crash from last night.
- This was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near 5600 Slide Road.
- No other details have been made available as of now. Those will be posted later this morning.
Texas lawmakers had a hearing on the power grid failures during last week’s winter storm.
- ERCOT executives blamed the problems on the lack of winterization and natural gas supply issues.
- Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to require utilities to winterize equipment to prevent another disaster.
President Joe Biden will visit Houston today to discuss winter storm relief efforts.
- He and first Lady Jill Biden will also visit a food bank and a federal COVID vaccination site.
The Food and Drug Administration will review Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine today.
- If the panel recommends it, the FDA could give the vaccine emergency use authorization.
- The Centers for Disease Control will discuss the vaccine on Sunday.
House lawmakers are expected to vote today on a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
- The measure includes $1,400 payments and help for small business.
- But the $15-an-hour minimum wage hike will not be included in the bill.
