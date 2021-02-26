Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 dead after overnight shooting, ERCOT executives talk on electric grid, Biden to make visit to Texas

By Michael Cantu | February 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 6:06 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near 3rd Street and Avenue T.

What will the weather be like today?

This morning, Lubbock police are also investigating a fatal crash from last night.

  • This was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near 5600 Slide Road.
  • No other details have been made available as of now. Those will be posted later this morning.

Texas lawmakers had a hearing on the power grid failures during last week’s winter storm.

President Joe Biden will visit Houston today to discuss winter storm relief efforts.

  • He and first Lady Jill Biden will also visit a food bank and a federal COVID vaccination site.

The Food and Drug Administration will review Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine today.

House lawmakers are expected to vote today on a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

