DPS Troopers conducting crash investigation on US 84 and FM 835

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a follow-up crash investigation Friday morning on US 84 and FM 835.
Westbound traffic will be shutdown and diverted north on FM 835 at the intersection.
Drivers should avoid the area and plan an alternate route since delays are expected.
One person was killed in the crash early Wednesday morning. Investigators determined the driver of a semi crashed after another vehicle had recently wrecked in that area. The driver attempted to avoid it, but went off the roadway and rolled. Patrick Dewayne Edwards, 54, died at the scene.
