KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet R.J.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet R.J., KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. R.J. is a two-year-old male Pitbull, Shepherd mix. He’s been at the shelter for about six weeks.
Staff say he is very sweet. R.J. is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. His adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
