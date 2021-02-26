Much above average highs on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, weather today will be quite different than the day before. This time though, instead of dropping, temperatures will be climbing. However, the cold front I’ve mentioned the past few days remains on track to pass through the KCBD viewing area this weekend.
Mostly fair this morning, though cold with lows ranging from the low 20s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 30s in the far southeast.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies return this afternoon. So does the breeze. The breeze and sunshine will contribute to a substantial warmup over yesterday. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 60s. The westerly breeze will increase to about 10 to 20 mph, though a little stronger over the northwestern viewing area.
Skies will remain mostly fair tonight and winds will be light. Lows will run from the upper 20s in the northwest to the upper 30s in the southeast.
It will be even warmer tomorrow across the South Plains, West Texas, and eastern New Mexico. Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s.
Tomorrow also will be a partly cloudy and quite breezy. Outdoor activity involving open flames, or which may generate sparks, is discouraged. Typical bar-b-ques are fine.
The cold front I mentioned arrives Sunday, the final day of the month. It should be at least somewhat windy, and it will be cooler. Highs will mostly be in the 50s.
Colder air will follow Sunday night and Monday.
Temperatures at times Monday will be low enough that there may be some wintry showers. As of this morning, however, I do not anticipate significant winter weather or widespread travel issues. I expect most of the precipitation to be rain as well as light.
