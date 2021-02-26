Plainview man sentenced after helping Bailey County inmate escape federal custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After pleading guilty on Nov. 4, 2020, Juan Anthony Cordero, 25, of Plainview has been sentenced to 14 months in federal custody for assisting a Bailey County inmate’s escape.
He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
Mark Lucio was in federal custody for pleading guilty to drug possession and distribution in June 2020. On Aug. 29, US Marshals were notified by Bailey County Sheriffs that Lucio had escaped.
The day before his escape, Cordero was seen on a video call with Lucio discussing details of the plan, including the time and vehicle Cordero would be driving.
Investigators tracked Cordero by an addressed listed for the vehicle, but Lucio was not with him. There, Cordero admitted to helping Lucio escape.
Cordero told investigators he also gave Lucio a 9mm pistol and said he dropped him off at a home in Abernathy.
Law enforcement officers found Lucio at that address and took him into custody.
