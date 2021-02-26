Police investigating deadly central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police continue the search for a suspect after a shooting in central Lubbock Thursday night that left one person dead.
Officers responded to a shots fired call near 3rd Street and Ave. P. just after 8:30 p.m.
The victim was found seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center where they later died.
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
