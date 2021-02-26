Police investigating deadly central Lubbock shooting

LPD called to shots fired in central Lubbock, one person seriously injured (Source: KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | February 26, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:50 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police continue the search for a suspect after a shooting in central Lubbock Thursday night that left one person dead.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near 3rd Street and Ave. P. just after 8:30 p.m.

The victim was found seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center where they later died.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

