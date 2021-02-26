10 Red Raiders win first game of the season, 18-3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After opening the season losing three games to Top 10 teams, the 10th ranked Red Raiders let their bats do the talking Friday afternoon, when a 21 hit attack led to an 18-3 win over Houston Baptist at Rip Griffin Park.
Texas Tech hit six home runs, including two from Jace Jung.
Red Raider Brandon Birdsell went 4.1 innings allowing five hits and two runs.
Texas Tech exploded for 8 runs in the second and 7 runs in the third to open up a 15-0 lead.
The 1-3 Red Raiders host Houston baptist 2pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.