A Warm & Cool Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today’s temperatures were just a sample of Saturday’s weather for the region. You can expect gusty southwest winds, a mixture of sun and clouds and highs that will be warmer.
Saturday the combination of southwest winds of 15-25 mph, some sunshine and afternoon highs in the 70s for most of the South Plains.
A change for Sunday as a strong cold front will bring gusty northerly winds, more clouds and the temps will fall back to the low to mid 50s.
By Monday the cold air will be in place for an upper level system to move across New Mexico and into the region with a combination of light rain and snow and colder temperatures. Lows will be in the 20s and highs only in the 30s and 40s on Monday.
The weather pattern is not expected to produce a lot of rain or snow and will move out of the area on Tuesday.
After Tuesday, the first week of the new month will be mild and mostly sunny.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.