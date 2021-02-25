Warmer Weather Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cloudy and cold day for the South Plains with a high of 49 degrees in Lubbock. Overnight, it will be cold with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and areas to the north.
As for Friday, the latest storm will move east and clouds will decrease over the area in the central and western South Plains. It will remain cloudy in the east and southeastern areas through late Friday and maybe into early Saturday.
It will be a warmer Friday with highs moving back to the 60s for most of the South Plains. Winds will return to the southwest at 15-25 mph both Friday and Saturday.
There will also be more sunshine as we move into the weekend and could lead to highs in the low 70s by Saturday.
Sunday will bring another windy cold front and a drop back to the mid 40s for the afternoon highs.
As colder air settles back into the region on Sunday we have another upper level system moving this way resulting in an increasing chance of rain and snow to New Mexico and portions of west Texas.
