Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Friday night:
Girls
Regional Semifinals
Lubbock Cooper 59 Mansfield Legacy 54
Shallowater 55 Jim Ned 34
New Home 43 Panhandle 70
Sands 31 Claude 42
Nazareth 52 Whiteface 31
Lubbock Lady Titans 49 Conroe Salt & Light 25
Girls Playoff Prep
Southcrest Christian 44 Live Oak Waco 15
Boys
Estacado 50 Canyon 46
Abernathy 58 Childress 47
Shallowater 51 Dimmitt 28
Floydada 52 Clarendon 62
SpringLake-Earth 51 Texline 84
Jayton 41 Klondike 40
Nazareth 52 Wildorado 39
Spur 33 Paducah 76
Southcrest Christian 32 Weatherford Christian 47
Lubbock Titans 59 Trinity Pacific 61
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.