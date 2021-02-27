Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 26

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 26
By Pete Christy | February 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Friday night:

Girls

Regional Semifinals

Lubbock Cooper 59 Mansfield Legacy 54

Shallowater 55 Jim Ned 34

New Home 43 Panhandle 70

Sands 31 Claude 42

Nazareth 52 Whiteface 31

Lubbock Lady Titans 49 Conroe Salt & Light 25

Girls Playoff Prep

Southcrest Christian 44 Live Oak Waco 15

Boys

Estacado 50 Canyon 46

Abernathy 58 Childress 47

Shallowater 51 Dimmitt 28

Floydada 52 Clarendon 62

SpringLake-Earth 51 Texline 84

Jayton 41 Klondike 40

Nazareth 52 Wildorado 39

Spur 33 Paducah 76

Southcrest Christian 32 Weatherford Christian 47

Lubbock Titans 59 Trinity Pacific 61

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.