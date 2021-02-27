No. 18 Red Raiders edge No. 14 Longhorns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mac McClung scored 16 points, helping the 18th-ranked Red Raiders snap a three-game losing streak as they knocked off No. 14 Texas 68-59 Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The game was tied at 33 at the half, then Tech opened up a 13-point lead and held on to sweep the Longhorns during the regular season.
Terrence Shannon, Jr. added 11 and Marcus Santos-Silva, Kevin McCullar and Kyler Edwards tallied 10 each.
Texas Tech (15-8 overall/7-7 in Big 12) will next host TCU Tuesday at 6 p.m.
