Warmer today, then another brief drop in temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm front has passed the area and we’ll keep some clouds with us throughout the day. Temperatures will increase to the mid 70s again. Expect some winds out of the SW to get a little breezy at times, but not terribly. That tends to happen this early in the year when it gets that warm. We’ll probably stay a little breezy into Sunday too.
A cold front does pass the area later tonight or early Sunday morning. You won’t fee a big drop in temperatures in the morning Sunday, but by the afternoon, highs will only reach the 50s. Monday will be the chilliest and cloudiest before we’re back to sunshine and warmth.
TODAY: Partly cloudy to most cloudy at times, high of 75°, SW-W 10-25
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low of 34°, WSW-NNE 15
Monday brings the chance of a few showers and perhaps even a slight wintry mix in some places. This forecast is actually looking a little drier as we get closer to Monday, so we’ll see how things develop through the weekend.
~RG3
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.