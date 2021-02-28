Cooler air on the way Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front will pass through the area Saturday night.
You won’t fee a big drop in temperatures in the morning Sunday, but by the afternoon, highs will only reach the 50s. Monday will be the chilliest and cloudiest before we’re back to sunshine and warmth.
Monday’s forecast is looking a bit tricky. It does look like there is a decent chance for snow in the morning, but the best chance remains west of Lubbock. A few flakes are possible in Lubbock. We have a greater chance for a wintry mix, then showers in the city. Temperatures will rise to the 40s by the afternoon, so don’t expect much to stick. Most areas will likely see less than an inch, if much at all.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low of 34°, WSW-NNE 15
SUNDAY: Cloudy start, then sun. Cooler, high of 56°, NE 15-25
Beyond Monday, we’re back to the warmth and sunshine. This is just a reminder that it’s still winter, but spring is only a few weeks away.
