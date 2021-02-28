Cooler air on the way Saturday night

Monday’s forecast is looking a bit tricky. It does look like there is a decent chance for snow in the morning, but the best chance remains west of Lubbock. A few flakes are possible in Lubbock. We have a greater chance for a wintry mix, then showers in the city. Temperatures will rise to the 40s by the afternoon, so don’t expect much to stick. Most areas will likely see less than an inch, if much at all.