Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Saturday.
Girls
Plainview 69, Wichita Falls Rider 56
Seminole 20, Bridgeport 37
Brownfield 65, Peaster 58
Sudan 23, Wellington 51
Tyler All Saints 8, Lubbock Christian 73
Kingdom Prep 43, Longview Trinity 19
Athens Christian Prep 18, Plainview Christian 81
Dallas Thunder 40, Lubbock Lady Titans 60
Boys
Frenship 41, El Paso Americas 48
Seminole 71, Hereford 64
Lubbock Christian 59, Arlington Pantego 49
Lubbock Titans 79, Red River 67
