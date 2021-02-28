Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 27

Hoop Madness Highlights for Saturday, Feb. 27 (6 p.m.)
By Pete Christy | February 27, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 9:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Saturday.

Girls

Plainview 69, Wichita Falls Rider 56

Seminole 20, Bridgeport 37

Brownfield 65, Peaster 58

Sudan 23, Wellington 51

Tyler All Saints 8, Lubbock Christian 73

Kingdom Prep 43, Longview Trinity 19

Athens Christian Prep 18, Plainview Christian 81

Dallas Thunder 40, Lubbock Lady Titans 60

Boys

Frenship 41, El Paso Americas 48

Seminole 71, Hereford 64

Lubbock Christian 59, Arlington Pantego 49

Lubbock Titans 79, Red River 67

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.