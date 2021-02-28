TTU Office of International Affairs hosts 6th annual Ambassador’s Forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Academy of Diplomacy and the Texas Tech University Office of International Affairs will host the sixth annual Ambassador’s Forum.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. as a virtual panel discussion.
The forum will feature perspectives of four distinguished former, high-ranking U.S. diplomats to discuss U.S. and foreign policy.
This year’s discussion will be “Foreign Perceptions of the US in the post COVID World: What is reality? What is myth? And does it matter?”
The audience can join the panel discussion via zoom.
This will be a multifaceted discussion based on audience questions and concerns.
The event is free and open to the public.
You can find more information here or by calling 806.742.3667.
