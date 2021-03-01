Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Investigations continue after weekend shootings, city to start re-opening process, Johnson & Johnson set to distribute new vaccine

By Michael Cantu | March 1, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 5:56 AM

Police are investigating a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Auburn.

A 5-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by a 3-year-old sibling.

The City of Lubbock facilities will begin re-opening this week, including libraries and museums.

The Centers for Disease Control authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine for emergency use.

