Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Police are investigating a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Auburn.
- Investigators say a female victim was shot.
- There is no word on any arrests so far.
A 5-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by a 3-year-old sibling.
- Police responded around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Rice.
- There is no word on where the toddler got the gun or if any adults were around when it happened.
The City of Lubbock facilities will begin re-opening this week, including libraries and museums.
- Community centers can open at 75 percent capacity.
- The city will also begin considering requests for outdoor gatherings of 10-to-50 people.
The Centers for Disease Control authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine for emergency use.
- The vaccine only requires one dose and is 72% effective.
- It can also be stored in standard freezers. Nearly 4 million doses are expected to be administered this week.
