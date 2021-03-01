J.J. Watt joining Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - J.J. Watt has signed a 2-year deal worth $31 million with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.
ESPN reports the deal includes $23 million guaranteed.
The defensive end parted ways with the Houston Texans in February, ending his 10-year run with the organization.
The 3 time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and face of the Houston Texans franchise announced his departure with a video on Twitter.
During last season, Watt expressed he was not interested in playing for a team going through a “rebuild.”
Watt had one year remaining on the contract with the Texans he signed in 2014. He was owed $17.5 million in 2021, but his salary was not guaranteed.
