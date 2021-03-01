KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Little Mommas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Little Mommas, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old female Pitbull who has been at the shelter for about three weeks.
Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. Little Mommas has had all of her shots, she is spayed and has a microchipped.
Her adoption fees for Monday, March 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
