Meadow murder suspect found dead in Terry County jail cell

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Terry County Sheriff’s Office say on Friday, February 26, a man who was charged in the November 2020 capital murder of 57-year-old Joe Casarez, was found dead in his jail cell.
Dakota Brannan, 20, was found dead in his cell after lunchtime, according to the sheriff.
Terry County Sheriff Timothy Click says no other information is available at this time and the case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
Dakota Chance Brannan of Meadow and 21-year-old Brittany Ann Trevino of Ropesville are accused of fatally shooting Casarez on November 2, 2020 in Meadow. Brannan then took the victim’s pickup, officials say. Officials say Brannan and Casarez knew each other.
On Wednesday afternoon, two days later, just before 1 p.m., Brannan was in Casarez’s vehicle in Crosby County. The pickup truck broke down in Crosby County and the Texas Rangers recognized the vehicle.
Brannan and Trevino were taken into custody was booked into the Crosby County Jail. They were both transported to the Terry County Jail where they were being held on a $2.5 million bond each. They were both charged with capital murder by terroristic threat.
Trevino is still in the Terry County Law Enforcement Center.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.