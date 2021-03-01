Some snow possible Monday morning

Monday’s forecast is looking a bit tricky. Yes, there’s a chance for snow Monday morning but don’t fret! It may impact your morning commute a bit, but not as dramatically as a couple weeks ago. The best chance remains west of Lubbock. Lubbock is however under the possibility for a few flakes. We have a greater chance for a wintry mix, then showers in the city by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the 40s, so don’t expect much to stick around. Most areas will likely see less than an inch, if much at all.