Some snow possible Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect increasing clouds overnight. Monday will be the chilliest and cloudiest before we’re back to sunshine and warmth.
Monday’s forecast is looking a bit tricky. Yes, there’s a chance for snow Monday morning but don’t fret! It may impact your morning commute a bit, but not as dramatically as a couple weeks ago. The best chance remains west of Lubbock. Lubbock is however under the possibility for a few flakes. We have a greater chance for a wintry mix, then showers in the city by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the 40s, so don’t expect much to stick around. Most areas will likely see less than an inch, if much at all.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, low of 31°, NE 15-20
MONDAY: Cloudy with some snow possible, especially west of Lubbock, then eventual clearing. High of 40°, NNE 15.
Beyond Monday, we’re back to the warmth and sunshine. This is just a reminder that it’s still winter, but spring is only a few weeks away.
