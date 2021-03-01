Sun and Warmth Returning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s been a day of contrast with sunshine in the western South Plains this afternoon while rain and snow have fallen in the southwest areas.
Here in Lubbock the high has been 51 degrees after starting in the 30s.
Skies will clear overnight for the area with a few clouds remaining in the south and southwest areas through tomorrow morning.
Tuesday will be warmer in the afternoon after a very cold morning in which our low will dip to the low 20s in Lubbock.
The afternoon will see a return of southwest winds of 10-20 mph and a high in the low 60s.
Wednesday will bring 70s to the region under sunny skies and dry winds.
Thursday will add a chance of showers and maybe a few storms, mainly in the northern South Plains and gusty winds.
It looks windy on Friday with highs still in the 60s and 70s.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.