Team Luke Hope for Minds fundraiser event to bring awareness to brain injury awareness month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - March is brain injury awareness month, which is signified by a green ribbon or fabric. Here in Lubbock, March 3rd is Team Luke Hope For Minds Day. Many know Luke Siegel, who suffered a brain injury in July 2015 in a golf cart accident. His father, Tim, is asking everyone to wear green on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
“I’m just so honored and blessed to be able to spread awareness about this month of March,” said Tim Siegel. “So many people that I’ve talked to recently, who have suffered from brain injuries. It is been heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. But hopefully, we can get the word out to let people know how important the month of March is.”
The ’Team Luk3-3-3′ event signifies the third day of the third month and Luke’s lucky (and favorite) number, 3.
“We ask everyone in Lubbock to wear the color green, which is Brain Injury Awareness color, or a team Luke Hope for Minds shirt,” said Siegel.
There’s an event link on Facebook with all of the ways you can donate and participate, click here.
“We’re asking people between now and March 3 to donate just $3 in honor of Luke to support families with children who’ve had a brain injury,” said Siegel.
Siegel said every dollar helps a family or someone impacted by a brain injury.
“What we do as an organization, we support families with children who had a brain injury in a number of ways; Education, financial support, counseling, support groups, online, pediatric brain injury conferences, presentations,” said Siegel, “so there’s a lot of different ways.”
You can find more information on the Team Luke Hope for Minds website, click here.
