Winter weather coming back Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a winter storm coming our way by Monday morning. We’ll have a mixture of rain, sleet and snow from early Monday through Monday night.
With afternoon temps around 38 to 42 degrees, some accumulations will be possible. Some icy spots may also develop Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s. The storm should be moving out of the area by Tuesday morning.
