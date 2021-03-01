Wintry reminder for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meteorologically, this is the first day of Spring. Snow and other wintry precipitation, however, has been falling this morning in the KCBD viewing area. Much more spring-like weather is knocking on the door.
I don’t expect the showers to have much of an effect on your morning commute. However, while the showers will be light, pavement my become wet.
Today’s set up is not anything like what we experienced two weeks ago. The weekend warmth has left the ground relatively warm, so most of the wintry precipitation will melt as it hits roadways. Plus, most of the area is above freezing this morning.
Still, drive to conditions.
SnowFALL amounts may approach an inch, give or take, over the southwestern KCBD viewing area.
A light wintry mix, mostly rain, is possible through this afternoon. It will be cloudy and very chilly with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the southwestern viewing area, with low to mid-40s near Lubbock, to near 50 to the low 50s in the northeastern viewing area.
The light showers will end from west to east this afternoon. A few may linger into early evening, mainly over the eastern viewing area.
Skies are likely to clear this afternoon in the west, with the clearing continuing to the east this evening into Lubbock, and tonight over the eastern viewing area.
Sunny and breezy conditions return tomorrow. They will help push temperatures to near average for early March. That’s right at my forecast high for Lubbock, 63°.
It will be even warmer Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be just about ten degrees above average.
Meteorological Seasons
March 1, today, is the meteorological start of Spring. The meteorological seasons begin and end three weeks before the calendar/astronomical seasons. So, meteorologically, Winter has ended and Spring is underway.
There are two main reasons meteorological seasons begin three weeks early.
Number one, weather in the last three weeks of a season climatologically are more similar to the following season than their own - i.e. the first three weeks of March are typically more like Spring than Winter, the first three weeks of June tend to be more Summer- than Spring-ish.
That is not to say we won’t have winter weather in early March. We can and sometimes do. Today is an example.
Number wo, it simplifies record keeping and makes compiling statistics considerably simpler.
