Amherst mom hosts diaper drive in daughter’s memory

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Amherst mom did something very special on the birthday of one of her daughters, Ella Payne, who passed away in August 2019 in a car crash, which also took the life of her sister, Aranza.
Christy Payne and her daughter, Sara Payne, started a diaper drive during all of February and collected more than 6,000 diapers to donate to one of Ella’s favorite organizations in Lubbock, Youth For Christ’s Parent Life Program.
Youth for Christ’s Parent Life program provides weekly mentorship and support sessions for teen moms and dads and expectant teen parents with a nursery for children to play.
The Founder of the Parent Life program, Renee Morales, is very thankful.
“To go through a loss like that as a parent, I cannot imagine what that must feel like or what the family must be going through. But to take their grief into something beautiful and giving back to others and making a difference in others lives is just an incredibly beautiful way to honor someone’s legacy and their memory,” said Morales.
Morales says the moms are going to really appreciate the diapers.
“I couldn’t imagine being a teenager and having no one to reach out to or feeling like you have no one to reach out to.”
If you are interested in donating diapers or wipes in memory of Ella Payne, go to the Youth For Christ Parent Life Facebook page. For more information, head to that page to learn about their mission statement, volunteer opportunities, and other donation opportunities.
