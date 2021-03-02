Area schools discuss mask mandate after Texas Governor rescinds executive order

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that will reopen businesses to 100% and remove the state-wide face covering mandate. This new order will go into effect Wednesday, March 10.
After the announcement, some area schools responded to parents who had questions as to what this means for them.
Frenship ISD officials say they will work closely with the City of Lubbock Health Department, local government officials and health experts to develop a plan that addresses the Governor’s new order. Until March 10, 2020, all current safety protocols, including requirements for face coverings, are still in place.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD says as of March 10, 2020, the school district will no longer require individuals to wear facial coverings. Students and staff members who wish to continue wearing facial coverings are permitted to do so. “In following the guidance of Governor Abbott and other state officials, the district will continue to adhere to all mandates as written and will not impose any additional restrictions. The district will continue disease mitigation practices, including frequent hand washing and enhanced cleaning processes. Additional information regarding COVID-19 guidelines will be provided by campus administrators in the coming days.”
Lubbock ISD officials released the following statement: “Lubbock ISD has worked closely in partnership with our community’s public health leaders through the pandemic and will continue to do so. We will consult with the City of Lubbock Health Department and other officials and make a decision regarding mask procedures after those consultations.”
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.