Area schools discuss mask mandate after Texas Governor rescinds executive order

Lubbock-Cooper ISD says as of March 10, 2020, the school district will no longer require individuals to wear facial coverings. Students and staff members who wish to continue wearing facial coverings are permitted to do so. “In following the guidance of Governor Abbott and other state officials, the district will continue to adhere to all mandates as written and will not impose any additional restrictions. The district will continue disease mitigation practices, including frequent hand washing and enhanced cleaning processes. Additional information regarding COVID-19 guidelines will be provided by campus administrators in the coming days.”