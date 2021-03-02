Builders hope to revitalize North Lubbock with housing development

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Developers are filling in empty land in North Lubbock with new homes. Residents say it needs more development.
Up until a few months ago the land off North Loop 289 and west of Interstate 27 was just a grass field. But with a new school being built nearby and more warehouse development in the Lubbock Business Park, some builders are seeing opportunity.
“It was an undeserved community up here, there wasn’t a lot of development going on and we know there’s a huge demand for housing and housing shortage right now,” Preston Despenas, national real estate developer, said.
Lubbock Independent School District’s Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School is a few miles up the road. And a new Amazon facility is coming, too, so now is the time to pounce on what is being called the Cypress Grove Housing Development.
“That kind of contributed to the need for housing as well,” Despenas said.
It is also something reported in a 2020 housing report from LubbockRealtors.com. Active listing went down nearly 20 percent.
“I think it’s definitely a good spot to be in,” Kyndall Lemaire, with Citywide Property Management, said. “And we’re the first ones out here, for sure.”
As soon as the company started to put houses on the market, people started reaching out to fill those leases. All those new residents are waiting on is for the houses to be done.
Houses and duplexes currently under construction have already been claimed and should be ready by the summer. But another parcel west of that spot will fit another 96 single-family homes; construction there should start in about 1.5 years.
“I think it might, kind of force Lubbock to start looking at that area,” Lemaire said. “Because there is a demand for sure.”
