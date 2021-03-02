Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Lubbock, Mayor Pope to host State of City Address, Johnson & Johnson vaccines to ship today

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | March 2, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:58 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock this afternoon.

  • He is expected to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. that will have statewide impacts.
  • No details have been shared on what that announcement will be.
  • That will be streamed at KCBD.com and on social media.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will deliver the 39th annual State of the City Address this morning.

  • He will discuss the city’s response to the pandemic and goals for the future.
  • The speech will be streamed on the Lubbock Apartment Association’s website at 11:45 a.m.

Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton is suing electric wholesaler Griddy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 15% of the United States has at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • A little more than half of those people have been fully-vaccinated.
  • The CDC now reports the seven-day average number of people vaccinated is now about 18 million people -per-day.

Health care workers will start administering the new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine today.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.