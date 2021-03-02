Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock this afternoon.
- He is expected to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. that will have statewide impacts.
- No details have been shared on what that announcement will be.
- That will be streamed at KCBD.com and on social media.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will deliver the 39th annual State of the City Address this morning.
- He will discuss the city’s response to the pandemic and goals for the future.
- The speech will be streamed on the Lubbock Apartment Association’s website at 11:45 a.m.
Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton is suing electric wholesaler Griddy.
- The company sent huge electric bills to customers and debited thousands from their accounts during last month’s winter storms.
- Paxton said the company deceived thousands.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues electricity retailer Griddy over exorbitant bills
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 15% of the United States has at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
- A little more than half of those people have been fully-vaccinated.
- The CDC now reports the seven-day average number of people vaccinated is now about 18 million people -per-day.
Health care workers will start administering the new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine today.
- Doses are being distributed across the country, including here in Texas.
- Around 24,000 doses will go to federal vaccination sites in Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties.
- Read more here: Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states
