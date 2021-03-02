First criminal jury trial in a year

During the investigation, officers asked Salinas to explain why he had to register as a sex offender. Salinas told police that in 1996 he was charged with a burglary with intent to commit an offense. He had been oud drinking with his friends and when he got home, he noticed a missed call on his caller ID. He said it was a “party girl” who hung out with them. He said he went to her house and just walked in. He said the sister the the “party girl” was there with their mother. He said he was drunk and went into one of the bedrooms and laid in the bed. He asked the girl in bed if she was the “party girl”. She said no and ran out of the room. Salinas said the sister ran to the neighbor’s house and the dogs started barking and woke up the mother. He said when police arrived, he was arrested. He was also charged with retaliation due to threatening the neighbors and the family. He got out of prison in 2010.